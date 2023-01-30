Athens man accidentally shot while he and friend handle loaded pistol

A Clarke County man was seriously wounded Saturday in what police said was an accidental shooting that occurred while he and a friend were handling a loaded weapon.

The 27-year-old Winterville man was shot in the pelvic region and lying in the driveway of a home on Creek Hollow Way in north Athens at about 6:45 p.m. when an Athens-Clarke police officer arrived.

The man’s companion, a 27-year-old man who lived at this location, was attempting to put a tourniquet to the man’s leg, and the officer also attempted to secure a tourniquet before they discovered blood was coming from his pelvic region, according to police.

The man was then transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. The officer went to the hospital, but was unable to take a statement due to the man undergoing treatment, according to police.

The man’s companion told the Athens Banner-Herald on Monday that his friend is still in the hospital, but his condition is stable and he is recovering.

Police said the resident of the home had a new Glock pistol and the two were inside the house handling the gun prior to leaving for a gun club.

They were passing the gun between the two when it discharged, police said.

“I don’t think it’s clear whose hand the gun was physically in when it discharged,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Monday.

The caliber of the firearm was not documented in the officer’s report, but the officer noted that when he took possession of the gun, it had another bullet in the chamber and there were bullets in the magazine.

