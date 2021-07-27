Athens man arrested in Decatur shooting case

Jul. 27—Decatur Police arrested an Athens man today on a first-degree assault charge in a July 13 shooting on 11th Avenue Northwest.

A Police Department press release says Roymone Leandre Davis, 34, was booked today into Morgan County Jail. His bail was set at $60,000.

The release says officers responded on July 13 to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Northwest for a shooting call.

Officers found victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated and is in stable condition.

The investigation then led to Davis' arrest.

