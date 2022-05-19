Athens man arrested in drug bust

May 19—ATHENS — An Athens man was in Limestone County Jail facing multiple drug-related charges, Athens police said Thursday.

Police said Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, is charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. He was being held in lieu of $27,500 bail.

Lassie was arrested Monday, police said, during a narcotics operation in which police said they found 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 alprazolam tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 buprenorphine tablets and a firearm.