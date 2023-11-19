Athens man arrested after Friday night shooting

Nov. 18—On Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:45 pm, it was reported that a man had been shot at his house in the 25000 block of Delilah Circle. Athens Police Department officers responded to the scene and found a 24 year old homeowner had been shot in the head area. He was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. He was eventually transferred to UAB and is expected to survive.

Officers detained Donald Lamar Smith (45, of Athens) at US 72 and Mooresville Road. Smith was charged with Assault in the First Degree following the shooting investigation.

APD would like to stress that this was an isolated incident resulting from a disagreement over the timing of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.