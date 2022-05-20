Athens man arrested on multiple drug charges

May 19—Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, of Athens, is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $27,500 after being arrested on multiple drug charges.

The Limestone County Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics operation in the city of Athens on Monday, May 16. During this operation, investigators located 41 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam tablets, 1.4 grams of Heroin, and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets. The narcotics were all located inside a fake Yeti container. Investigators also located a firearm during the operation.

Lassie has been charged with the following:

—drug trafficking

—distribution of a controlled substance

—three counts of possession of a controlled substance

—possession of a pistol by violent felon