Athens man arrested for murder of 2-year-old stepson

May 17—Keshan Darrel Allen, 29, of Athens was arrested Tuesday by Athens Police Department and charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse. He is currently being held at Limestone County Detention Center without bond.

According to APD, officers responded to a local apartment complex Friday, May 12. It had been reported that a 2-year-old child was unresponsive. The child was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later. Detectives immediately launched an investigation.

Allen, the deceased toddler's stepfather, was questioned by detectives Tuesday, May 16. Allen was eventually arrested and charged with murder and aggravated child abuse.

The complaint filed in Limestone County District Court stated the child died by blunt force trauma. Allen is scheduled to appear before Judge R. Gray West for a pretrial detention hearing Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m.

APD was assisted by the Limestone County Coroner Mike West, Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the local Children's Advocacy Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Huntsville Lab.

Due to the ongoing investigation, APD said no other information would be released at this time.