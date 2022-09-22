Athens man arrested for robbery

Sep. 21—Cameron Jamal Turner, 21, of Athens has been arrested and charged with first-degree robbery after an incident Tuesday afternoon at the Wash N Shine car wash.

According to the Athens Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 3:49 p.m., employees of Wash N Shine car wash, 1214 US Hwy 31 S, reported a robbery to the APD. Employees reported that a black male demanded money and displayed a handgun. He then fired one round into the ground and fled the area.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect. Turner was taken into custody a short time later on McClellan Street. This investigation is ongoing.