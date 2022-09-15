Athens man arrested for robbery at store near Austin High

Sep. 15—An Athens man accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint at a convenience store near Austin High this morning also is a suspect in Limestone County crimes, Decatur police said.

Richard J. Fralix, 30, was charged with first-degree robbery for the incident at Snackers at 3030 Modaus Road S.W. He remained in Morgan County Jail this afternoon on $100,000 bond.

Decatur police were notified about 7 a.m. of the robbery at Snackers and told the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police have not said if the victim was a customer or clerk. Police said they put out an alert for the suspect's car and it was located at the Valero gas station on Alabama 24 where Fralix was arrested without incident.

Fralix also "had property from other crimes that occurred in Limestone County," a Decatur police release said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens police were contacted and were obtaining warrants, the release said.

Decatur schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said police did not advise a lockdown at Austin High due to the school not opening until 8:30.

"Even if (the robbery) happened during school, more than likely, we wouldn't have gone into a lockdown unless we had information that the individual was on our campus," Satterfield said.

