Athens man arrested Saturday for robbing business

Oct. 4—Athens police responded to a robbery call Saturday at Mac's Sports Bar & Grill on Jefferson Street Southeast and man armed with a firearm, police said Tuesday.

When officers arrived just after midnight, they discovered several patrons had witnessed the robbery. Police said Jonathan Clayton Moore, 31, had gone behind the bar and demanded money from the bartender while armed with a pistol.

Police said a physical altercation occurred between Moore and the bartender and patrons were able to intercept the firearm from Moore and detain him until police arrived.

Moore is charged with first degree robbery, police said, and is being held in Limestone County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

