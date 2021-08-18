Athens man arrested after struggle with deputies

Aug. 18—An Athens man and convicted felon was arrested early Sunday morning after he pulled a handgun and on a Henderson County Sheriff's Deputy during a pre-dawn confrontation.

Bradley Wayne Baker, 56, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and other crimes.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, a call at 4 a.m. Sunday morning sent Deputy Blake Seward and Deputy Sherry Powers to a residence in the 6000 block of FM 59.

The caller suspected a burglary was occurring, and deputies arrived to investigate noises at a nearby home. It was there the suspect first swung a long object at a deputy and ran into the home.

During the pursuit, the deputy reportedly sawthe suspect aim a 40-caliber handgun at him. The suspect struck Deputy Seward with several objects in the arm, face, chest, and leg.

Eventually, the suspect was tackled and arrested.

A convicted felon, he faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. He remains in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $175,500.