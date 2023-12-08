Athens man attacked in road rage incident, might have a broken jaw

The honk of a horn apparently angered a motorist in Athens to the point he punched and knocked out a 69-year-old man outside a convenience store last Monday.

The assault was caught on video outside the Biscuit Basket on Boulevard, according to an Athens-Clarke police report released Thursday.

The assault is the second reported this month involving road rage after someone honked a horn at another motorist. On Dec. 2, a man from Texas reported to police that a someone pulled a gun on him after he honked at the motorist who drove too close to his pickup on Lexington Road.

The more recent road-rage type violence occurred about 9:20 a.m. after the Athens man pulled into the parking lot of the Biscuit Basket and he honked his horn at a red Ford SUV that was backing out into his path.

The victim told police that after a confrontation he was punched by the other motorist.

Road Rage: Texan reports gun pulled after he blows horn at man in Athens

The responding officer viewed the video, which shows that after the horn honking incident, the victim parked his truck and the red vehicle pulled up next to him.

“Both of them can be seen in what would be an argument,” the officer notes.

The suspect pushed the victim, who tried to push the man away. Then the suspect punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall backward and hit the back of his head against the curb, the video shows.

The victim told police that for a short time he lost consciousness and the video shows him not moving while lying on the pavement, according to the report.

When the officer arrived, he noted that the victim had a cut on his neck and was bleeding profusely from his mouth. An ambulance transported him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where the officer said he learned the man might have a fractured jaw.

Police described the suspect as a middle-age Black male, wearing tan pants, black hoodie, and a beanie cap inscribed with “Nat’s Auto.” The hoodie has the name “Alex” and he has an apparent goatee.

If anyone recognizes the suspect based on the description, contact Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man knocked out after he blows horn at another motorist