Athens man charged with armed robbery

Feb. 3—ATHENS — An Athens man is facing a robbery charge after a store clerk reported an armed gunman entered the store last month and demanded money, according to Athens police.

Police said Willie Frank Sledge was identified as a suspect and arrested at his 12th Street residence on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree robbery.

According to police, Sledge entered G&P Quickstop on U.S. 72 at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 4 and pulled a gun on a clerk, demanding money. It is unknown how much money was taken in the robbery, police said.

Sledge is in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed.

