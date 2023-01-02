Athens man charged with capital murder after death of Athens woman

Jan. 1—An Athens man was charged with capital murder after police responded to a domestic violence call this morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at the the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane in Athens at 4 a.m. after receiving a domestic violence call, according to Capt. Brett Constable of the Athens Police Department.

The female victim, Alexis Garth, 26, was found in the driveway and transported to Huntsville Hospital. She died there a few hours later, according to police.

Kyruan Yarbrough, 20, was detained at Oakdale Ridge Lane and was charged with capital murder.

Constable said the investigation is ongoing.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.