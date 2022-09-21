Athens man charged in car wash robbery

Sep. 21—ATHENS — A 21-year-old Athens man has been identified as the suspect in the reported robbery of an Athens' car wash on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities have charged Cameron Jamal Turner with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree assault, according to jail records. Turner is accused of robbing employees of Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 U.S. 31 S. Police said the suspect fired a handgun during the robbery before fleeing. He was later taken into custody on McClellan Street.

Turner is in the Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. The investigation is continuing, police said.

