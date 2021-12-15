Athens man charged with drug trafficking

Dec. 14—Robert Earl Lewis, 35, of Athens, was arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Limestone County Narcotics Investigators, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Special Agents, and Limestone County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Alabama 99 and Elk River Mills Road.

Authorities then arrested Lewis, who had active warrants for criminal mischief, the Sheriff's Office said. A search revealed he was in possession of nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, according to the office. Lewis was being held in Limestone County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bail.

