Athens man charged with drug trafficking

Oct. 1—An Athens man is accused of drug trafficking at a Southwest Decatur hotel on Thursday afternoon after Decatur police found a man in the hotel's parking lot unconscious, Decatur police said.

Jordan Rashaad Williams, 30, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice by using a false identity.

Investigators said they found a backpack belonging to Williams that contained 74 grams of methamphetamine, 12 hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

A 31-year-old man from Cowan, Tennessee, who was initially found unconscious, refused medical treatment and was charged with two misdemeanors.

Williams was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,800.

