Athens man charged with drugs, bribery

Mar. 23—Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, of Athens is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on multiple drug and bribery charges. He is being held on $515,000 bond.

During a narcotics related operation on March 16, investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit found Bass in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm. Investigators also found over 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, 24 grams of cocaine, 59 Roxicodone pills and marijuana. A loaded .44 SPL revolver was also in his possession.

Bass attempted to bribe investigators with $3,700 cash that was found on his person, as well as a monthly payment, in exchange for not arresting him. His offer was declined by investigators. Bass has been charged with the following:

—2 Counts of Bribery of Public Servants

—2 Counts of Drug Trafficking

—Possession of Controlled Substance — Opium or Derivative

—Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

—Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree