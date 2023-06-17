Athens man charged with first-degree robbery

Jun. 16—Tervarius Eugene Horton, 35, of Athens has been arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon, June 13, on Cannon Road. Horton is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility with no bond.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Limestone County Deputies responded to a robbery call in the 15000 block of Cannon Road in Elkmont. Upon arrival, Horton had fled the scene

According to deputies, the victim was unloading groceries when approached by a man pointing a gun at them. The man then forced the victim into the home where he began to choke them while pointing a pistol at them. Horton is said to have fired several rounds in the house before taking the victim's keys and unlawfully entering the victim's vehicle and removed cash.

The victim ran from the scene to a neighbor's home, but Horton chased them while firing more rounds. Upon seeing witnesses, the offender fled the area.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle on Lydia Corey Rd., and the suspect, Tervarius Eugene Horton, fled. After a short foot pursuit, Investigators took Horton into custody.

"I continue to be proud of our Deputies and Investigators for the work that they are doing. Because of their actions, we could quickly locate and arrest the alleged offender in this extremely violent crime" Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.