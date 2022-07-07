Athens man charged with manslaughter after wreck victim dies

Jul. 7—An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter after a pedestrian he is accused of striking during a single-vehicle accident on June 27 died, according to state troopers.

Troopers said Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident. The wreck occurred at about 6:17 p.m. on June 27 in Limestone County. Colwell, who was driving a 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup when the incident occurred, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. that day, troopers said.

The victim, Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens, died three days later at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Tuesday afternoon, Colwell was arrested and charged with manslaughter, ALEA said. The incident remains under investigation.

