Athens man charged for multiple sex crimes

May 10—Chas Haun Stiles, 77, of Athens, has been arrested and charged with multiple felony sex crimes following an investigation by Limestone County Sheriff's investigators. He remains in Limestone County Detention Center pending an Aniah's Law hearing.

Limestone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 9000 Block of Snake Road, on Monday, May 8, 2023, on a report of a sexual assault. Investigator Jesse Gibson responded and transported Stiles to the Limestone County Detention Facility where he was interviewed by Gibson and Captain Caleb Durden. As a result, probable cause was found to arrest Stiles.

Stiles has been charged with the following:

—Human Trafficking 1st degree. A class A felony.

—Sodomy 1st degree. A class A Felony.

—Sexual Abuse 1st degree. A class C felony.

—Enticing a Child for Immoral Purpose. A class C felony.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

Help is available to those being trafficked. If you need assistance, please call local law enforcement or The National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. You can also text HELP to 233733.