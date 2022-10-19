Athens man charged after shooting

Oct. 19—ATHENS — An Athens man is in Limestone County Jail accused of felony assault after a shooting left another man with an injured foot on Tuesday, according to Athens police.

Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 23, was charged with first-degree assault related to the shooting, police said. They said a weapon used in the incident was recovered.

Police said about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman ran to the Athens Fire & Rescue station at Hine Street and West Washington Street and reported that a man had been shot in the foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His condition was not given.

Chajal was taken into custody about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. No bail is listed.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.