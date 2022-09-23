Athens man charged in weekend shooting

Sep. 22—Willie Bernard Johnson, 42, of Athens was arrested Wednesday morning, September 21, for the shooting/wounding of a man riding a motorcycle. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning, according to the Athens Police Department.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:09 pm, Athens Police officers responded to the area of Plainview and Pruitt Street. A 32 year old man had reported being shot in the side while riding through the area on his motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital; where he was treated and released.

Johnson has been charged with first-degree assault and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.