Athens man faces prison following Capitol riot convictions

Jake Maxwell is seen in this photo released by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C.

An Athens man faces time in a federal penitentiary following his conviction Tuesday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., issued a statement Wednesday that Jake Maxwell, 22, was found guilty of civil disorder, which is a felony, and misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Maxwell was convicted in a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Richard Leon.

Maxwell is one of more than 1,200 people charged in the riot at the Capitol, with more than 400 of them charged with a felony violation.

Maxwell, who was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, will be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2024, federal authorities reported.

According to the federal release, Maxwell traveled from Georgia to Washington, D.C., to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally. Then he made his way to West Plaza of the Capitol, where police had established a protective line.

“A group of rioters, including Maxwell, eventually broke through the police lines and made their way further toward the Capitol,” according to the report.

Federal authorities said Maxwell was identified as a person who pushed the riot shield of an officer and grabbed another officer’s baton, then he was among the first of the rioters who reached the Inaugural Stage.

Maxwell moved to a location where more attacks were made on police and at one point, he reached a location where he was seen cheering, raising flags, laughing and talking with other rioters for more than an hour, according to the report.

