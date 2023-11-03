Athens man fatally struck by SUV crossing U.S. 29

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in Athens after he was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing U.S. Highway 29 in the company of two women.

The two women did not report any injuries, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Police spokesman Geoff Gilland said Friday that the accident claimed the life of 44-year-old Michael Wilson of Athens.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. about 300 feet south of the Harve Mathis Road, police said.

Wilson and the two women were crossing Highway 29 from the Valero gas station when Wilson was hit by a southbound 2008 GMC Acadia driven by a 42-year-old Colbert man.

No charges have been filed, but the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or joey.lewis@accgov.com.

The death is the 14th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 29 in east Athens