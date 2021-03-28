Athens man found guilty in wife's death

Mar. 27—After about 90 minutes of deliberation, a Limestone County jury found an Athens man guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife in 2018, an official said.

Thomas Edward Green, 33, was indicted on one count of murder after he admitted to police that he had shot his wife, 35-year-old Cheryl Holt, on Jan. 25, 2018. Prosecutors said Green had been drinking and arguing with Holt when he pointed the weapon at her.

Their 3-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son were in the room when the gun went off and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her, according to testimony heard this week in court.

However, defense attorneys argued that Green never intended to kill Holt, thus making him not guilty under state law, which defines murder as causing the death of another person intentionally. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said a jury of Green's peers ultimately found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, or having recklessly caused Holt's death.

"This jury was extremely attentive, took lots of notes and undertook their duty with a great deal of resolve," Jones said.

He commended assistant district attorneys Kristen Clemmons and Bill Lisenby for prosecuting the case and getting the conviction, saying the DA's office was "extremely pleased with the outcome in this case."

Green faces between 10 and 20 years in prison, with sentencing set for June 2, Jones said.