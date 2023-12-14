Athens man and girlfriend face prison time for fentanyl distribution

An Athens man and woman pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Macon to charges stemming from the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

James Hill, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess the drugs and faces a mandatory 10 years in prison up to a life sentence.

Jasmine Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute the drugs. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Tilman Self III plans to sentence the pair in Athens on March 21.

U.S. Attorney Peter Leary noted in a statement release about the pleas that stopping fentanyl trafficking is a top priority for his office and those law enforcement officers working in the Middle District of Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released information showing that an informant working with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force provided information that Hill was mixing fentanyl with heroin then selling it from his apartment on Chateau Terrace where he lived with Jackson, described as his girlfriend.

The apartment was searched and agents seized bags of heroin and fentanyl, along with a makeshift laboratory used to mix the drugs.

Agents also searched a motel room in Athens, where officers said Hill was storing the drugs. Here the officers reported seizing 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, two pistols, $33,525 cash, 70 grams of heroin and 27.8 grams of methamphetamine.

