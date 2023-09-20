Athens man goes to federal prison on heroin, cocaine convictions

A 36-year-old man, described by federal prosecutors as a repeat criminal offender in the Athens community, was sentenced to a lengthy term in a federal prison for which there is no parole.

U.S. District Court Judge Ashley Royal imposed a prison term of 18 years and four months on Wayne Lenard McKinley, who pleaded guilty this week to the distribution of heroin and cocaine.

McKinley had a reputation in Athens as a man bent on breaking the law, according to his criminal history.

Federal prosecutors released a statement Tuesday showing he had convictions in Athens of aggravated assault, distribution of controlled substances, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery by snatch, making terroristic threats and trespassing.

“Federal prosecutors will not turn a blind eye to repeat criminal activity by violent offenders in Athens or elsewhere in the Middle District,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.

FBI Agent Keri Farley also released a statement saying that repeat offenders like McKinley pose a threat to public safety.

In the case that landed McKinley in prison, he was charged in a case where confidential informants cooperated with police in securing his arrest in May 2016

The unidentified people met with McKinley at an apartment complex on Fourth Street, while police had the meeting under surveillance, according to the report.

After McKinley was seen selling heroin and cocaine, he was placed under arrest, agents said.

In June 2022, a probation violation warrant was issued for McKinley on allegation that he tested positive for THC, that he failed to report to his probation officer and failed to complete a substance abuse program. He was living in Lithonia at the time.

In September that year, he was ordered to report to a Day Reporting Center and was continued on probation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man sentenced to prison on cocaine and heroin convictions