Athens man indicted in Frankston murder

Apr. 11—An Athens man has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges after shooting another man and holding four people hostage in December 2021.

Robert Mason Eckert, III, 38, was arrested for the murder of Marco Matthew Gonzalez, 37, on Dec. 9, 2021. He was indicted March 23.

He also faces two aggravated kidnappings with a deadly weapon allegations and one count of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance at a home at 2655 Anderson County Road 309 in Frankston.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that during an altercation, Eckert had allegedly shot and killed Gonzalez and was holding four residents of the home hostage, at gunpoint.

Gonzalez's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of the residents. Eckert was still inside and allegedly holding other people against their will. Deputies made a secure perimeter around the home and established a line of communication with him. Eckert was convinced to release the other residents and was safely taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail, where he remains.