Athens man killed in two-vehicle collision on U.S. 29, police searching for other driver

Athens-Clarke police on Wednesday were attempting to identify the motorist involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night that claimed the life of an Athens man.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 29 and Harve Mathis Road, police said. One man was killed and the driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was identified as Marvin Bernard Morton, 52, of Kings Circle.

Police said Morton was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition west on Harve Mathis Road and as he attempted to cross U.S. 29 he collided with a 2011 Ford F-150 that was heading north. The police report shows that the Expedition failed to yield to oncoming traffic when the wreck occurred.

Police were working on leads to identify the pickup driver, who left behind the truck and fled, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Wood at (762) 400-7087.

The crash was the sixth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022 in Athens-Clarke County.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man killed in two-vehicle collision along U.S. 29 near Hull