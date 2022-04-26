Athens man pleads guilty in teen's slaying, sentenced to 20 years in prison

A 30-year-old Athens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison recently after he pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a teen three years ago at Bethel Midtown Village.

Marquavius Devante Knox pleaded guilty Friday in Clarke County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in a plea agreement in which felony and malice murder charges were dismissed.

Knox admitted guilt in the death of Jamelle Brightwell,19, of Bogart, who was gunned down April 1, 2019, at the apartment complex off College Avenue.

Knox also pleaded guilty to charges of felony possession of a firearm, battery and violating a family violence order and was sentenced to five years on probation, a term to run consecutive to the prison sentence.

Knox was sentenced under the first-offender statue, and under the terms of his probation, he is to have no contact with his girlfriend and the mother of his child, according to court documents.

Knox was involved in domestic violence with the girlfriend prior to the killing of Brightwell, according to the documents.

The murder charges were dismissed because the evidence was insufficient to prove guilt by a reasonable doubt, according to documents filed by the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The documents noted that a judge’s order had barred the defendant from having any contact with his girlfriend and if he had abided by this order “Jamelle would likely be alive today.”

Knox has prior convictions for several crimes, including family violence, attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, damage to property and possession of cocaine.

Knox was living on Lombardy Drive at the time of his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens GA man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 teen slaying