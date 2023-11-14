Athens man recently arrested in violent downtown brawl in October

Athens-Clarke police announced this week that a suspect has been charged with a shooting stemming from a brawl in downtown Athens on Oct. 29.

Athens-Clarke police and Jefferson police arrested Ismael Tapia Marquez, 24, of Athens on Nov. 3 at a location in Jefferson.

Marquez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Police said several persons were involved in the fight that erupted into multiple gunshots about 2 a.m. on Clayton Street.

Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said they expect both victims to survive.

Police have also arrested a 20-year-old Athens man on charges of simple battery and making a false statement in regards to the violent episode, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man charged with two 2 people in downtown Athens