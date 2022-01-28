Athens man sentenced to 20 years prison term for deadly assault on gang member

A former member of the Piru street gang in Athens was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for killing another gang member nearly four years ago.

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens imposed the sentence on 29-year-old Randy Junior Leverette, who was convicted during an October jury trial of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Leverette was handed a 25-year sentence, the first 20 to be served in prison for the aggravated assault conviction and a consecutive five years on probation for the gun violation.

Leverette was tried in October on a murder charge, but the jury acquitted him of murdering 24-year-old David “Big Koop” Cooper.

The shooting occurred July 17, 2018, in a convenience store parking lot off Cedar Shoals Drive. Witnesses testified that Cooper was lured to the location, where he was approached by gang members Cooper and William “Hunxho” Worley, 22, the latter who is now living in South Carolina. Worley had testified they wanted to confront Leverette — who had quit the Piru gang after only four months of membership — about an issue involving a rival gang.

Leverette remained in the Athens-Clarke County Jail for the sentencing and appeared on camera, where he was also able to view the courtroom. He expressed remorse for the killing of Cooper.

“I wanted to say that I do show remorse toward the victim because I did grow up with him,” he said, adding the shooting has created problems between their families.

“I’m apologizing now. I’m sorry. I’m sorry and I ask they forgive me,” he said.

Evidence at trial showed that as Cooper confronted Leverette, Leverette fired once, hitting Cooper in the chest with a wound that would likely have caused Cooper’s death. Leverette also chased Cooper and shot him seven more times in the parking lot.

The jury found the first shot justifiable, but found the additional shots as Leverette chased Cooper unjustified, according to Stephens in explaining the aggravated assault conviction.

An active member of the Rolling 20 street gang testified during the trial that Leverette began carrying a firearm when he quit the Piru gang out of concern for his safety.

The prosecutor, John Regan of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, asked the judge to impose a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, while defense attorney Nefertara Clark of Elberton recommended a sentence of five years with one year in prison and the remainder on probation.

Family members on both sides were allowed to speak about the impact of the slaying on their lives.

Cooper’s family, including his mother and sister, asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence, while letters pleading for leniency from Leverette’s family, friends and others were presented to the judge.

Leverette’s wife stood before the longtime judge and asked him to show mercy on her husband.

“He didn’t go out looking for trouble that night. It came to him,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man gets 20 years in prison in shooting death of Piru gang member