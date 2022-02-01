Athens man sentenced to 3 years in prison for DUI crash that injured 5 children

An Athens man who admitted Tuesday that he crashed a minivan with five children inside when driving while intoxicated has been sentenced to prison.

Everett Maurice Hackney, 31, of Athens pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to the crash when he was sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court. Visiting Senior Judge Thomas Hodges imposed a sentence of eight years with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation.

The wreck occurred April 14, 2021, when Hackney’s Dodge Caravan crashed, rolled over and caught fire as it exited the Athens Perimeter onto Atlanta Highway.

Hackney’s three children, plus a niece and nephew, were all injured in the crash and none were wearing seat belts. Some of the children, all under age 14, had to be transferred to a hospital in Atlanta, according to Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney Kyle Thompson.

The indictment showed that Hackney’s blood alcohol level after the wreck was .282, which prompted Hodges to remark that Hackney has a serious alcohol problem.

Assistant Public Defender David Douds agreed that his client has a problem with alcohol and that Hackney is remorseful about the wreck that injured the children.

Hodges told the defendant that once he is released from prison, he should join a group such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

Hackney received a first-offender sentence, meaning if he completes his sentence without problems, he can have his felony record erased. The three counts of serious injury by vehicle and habitual violator are all felonies.

Among the probation requirements for Hackney is that he not consume alcohol and complete a DUI risk program.

Hackney also pleaded guilty to DUI, having an open container, child-restraint violations and child-endangerment charges, for which he received concurrent prison terms or fines.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that injured 5 children