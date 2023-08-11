Athens man sentenced to prison term for statutory rape

A 28-year-old Athens man was sentenced to prison last week after he pleaded guilty to child molestation and statutory rape in Clarke County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens imposed a sentence of 20 years with the first five years in prison on Jose Mauricio Goday Acevedo.

The sentence was reached through a plea agreement between the District Attorney’s Office and the defendant’s attorney Arturo Corso of Gainesville.

The indictment against Acevedo accuses him of molesting a girl under the age of 16 at his home on Danielsville Road on Nov. 14, 2021.

Acevedo’s attorney had filed a motion earlier seeking an evaluation for his client, reporting that Acevedo has symptoms of serious mental development problems with low intellectual functioning and "very little education."

Stephens did order the evaluation in November 2022.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: An Athens man pleaded guilty to child molestation and statutory rape