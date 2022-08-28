Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood

An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020.

According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.

According to court documents, two people were attempting to repossess a car on Loblolly Road in September 2020 when they were nearly hit by the same vehicle as Mercery sped away from them while driving the car.

Attorneys said Mercery then drove toward another street, stopped, rolled down the window and fired three shots at the two repo employees.

Court documents state that the two employees took cover from the gunshots and were not injured.

An Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) officer spotted the car Mercury was driving and attempted to pull him over, but he drove away at a high rate of speed through a residential complex.

Mercury then abandoned the car and ran away.

Officers found heroin and methamphetamine in the car, and the next day they found the pistol he used in the shooting discarded in front of an apartment building on College Avenue.

“Federal and local law enforcement worked seamlessly to safely capture Ceddrick Mercery and bring him to justice for his reckless actions which endangered two innocent employees and a residential neighborhood,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Attorneys also said Mercury has a “lengthy criminal history” and he is facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

