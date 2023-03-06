Athens man shot at party in Five Points; teen gunned down at apartment complex

Two men remained hospitalized Monday after they were shot during the weekend in what police reports show were separate instances of gunfire.

The first shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Thumpa Avenue off Barnett Shoals Road, where an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Monday that a reason for the shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been identified.

Dixie Mafia:Dogged pursuit: Interview leads veteran cop to link unsolved triple murder to Dixie Mafia

Talking gangs:'People don’t recognize how big the problem is': Threat of gangs topic of Athens talks

Police said the teenager was transported to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

When police originally responded to Thumpa Avenue, they didn’t locate the shooting scene, but Barnett said that shortly afterward they were notified by the hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived with two individuals.

Afterward, officers were able to determine the shooting scene, he said.

The second shooting occurred at a house on Northview Drive, located in the Five Points area of Athens.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at a house where a party was being hosted, according to Barnett.

The 24-year-old victim from Athens was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with a life-threatening wound to his head, according to police.

A suspect, Anthony Quinn Brown, 19, of Magnolia Street, Athens, was arrested later in the day on an aggravated assault charge. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail about 16 hours after the shooting.

Barnett said a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man shot at party; teenager gunned down at apartment complex