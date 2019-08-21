Athens Medical Center (ATH:IATR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Athens Medical Center S.A. (ATH:IATR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Athens Medical Center's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Athens Medical Center had €132.4m of debt at December 2018, down from €143.3m a year prior. However, it also had €4.59m in cash, and so its net debt is €127.8m.

How Healthy Is Athens Medical Center's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Athens Medical Center had liabilities of €134.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €153.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €4.59m in cash and €109.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €174.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €186.5m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4, it's fair to say Athens Medical Center does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.5 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. On a slightly more positive note, Athens Medical Center grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Athens Medical Center will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Athens Medical Center's free cash flow amounted to 24% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.