Athens men face punishment in federal court for gun, drug convictions

An Athens man was convicted recently in a U.S. District Court jury trial in Athens on several charges involving illegal gun possession and drug trafficking, according to the Middle District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He and two other men face long prison terms in a federal penitentiary as the result of their arrests in Athens that followed an FBI undercover operation.

In a trial held this week, the jury convicted Robert Booker Sr., 44, of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, alprazolam, oxycodone and marijuana.

Booker faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced later by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal.

The co-defendants, Peter Deandra Lawrence, 47, of Athens and Gerrick Lanier Cooper, 47, of Watkinsville also face prison terms, according to the news release.

Lawrence had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and faces 15 years to life, while Cooper pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing dates have not been set.

The U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary described all three defendants as “armed career criminals.”

Federal authorities said the FBI had confidential informants who purchased a rifle from Lawrence and cocaine from Cooper.

Booker was arrested in September 2019 when a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle Lawrence was driving and Booker attempted to hide a large amount of drugs, according to the report.

Prosecutors said all three defendants already had felony convictions prior to the new charges.

