Athens-Petersburg inter-agency agreement helps in arrest of child porn suspect

An inter-agency agreement between police departments in Athens and Petersburg allowed the Athens Police Department to arrest a Petersburg man on child pornography charges last week.

APD chief Tim Becker said that the agreement allows Athens officers to work internet crimes cases, such as those involving child pornography, in Petersburg, with APD having the only officer among the two departments specializing in internet crimes against children.

The agreement came into play last week when APD arrested Adam L. Power, 29, of Petersburg on felony possession of child pornography. Becker said that APD began their investigation of Power when a cyber tip was received that geo-located him in Athens. With the help of the Illinois Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the investigation lead them to Petersburg, where the arrest was made.

Power is still being held at the Menard County Jail, where he is awaiting trial on eight counts of possession of child pornography. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 4 at 10:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Petersburg child porn suspect arrest aided by inter-agency agreement