Athens police arrest 'completely naked' suspect after resident fires at burglar

An Athens man and his wife were threatened Tuesday by a man armed with a pickaxe after police said he returned to a house he had burglarized and tried to gain entrance through a shattered window.

The suspect fled after the homeowner fired a pistol at him and missed, according to Athens-Clarke police.

A security camera captured this image of a burglary suspect bashing out a window of a home Tuesday evening on Tallassee Road.

Police arrested a suspect about an hour later and identified him as Michael Dwight Jackson, 58, a homeless man originally from Atlanta. He was known to stay at a homeless camp in a wooded area off Chalfont Drive, not far from the victims' home on Tallassee Road, according to the report.

The episode began shortly before 8 p.m. when police said the couple arrived at their home to find a window broken out and some man-made crystals removed from a display case.

A security camera captured the crime and a responding officer recognized the suspect on the video as Jackson, police said.

A burglar broke out windows at a home Tuesday on Tallassee Road, causing more than $1,000 in damage, and stole crystals stored in a display case.

Officers then drove to the homeless camp looking for Jackson, but soon another 911 call came in from the wife, who said the suspect was back at the house smashing more windows. She said her husband confronted the man with his pistol, but the suspect said, “If you shoot me, I am going to cut your (expletive) head off,” according to the report.

Police said the homeowner, fearing for his life and that of his wife, fired at the suspect, but missed.

“I didn’t unload on him, just one round,” the victim posted on social media.

The suspect then ran through the backyard and into the woods shortly before police arrived.

More officers arrived and a perimeter was set up around the neighborhood, and two officers traveling on Tallassee Road reported they stopped to check an abandoned house that was previously damaged by fire.

Officer Clay Cochran saw a mattress piled with sleeping bags and as he pulled the bags off, he found the suspect underneath “completely naked," according to the report.

The officers took Jackson into custody on charges of making terroristic threats, home invasion and burglary.

Police said the suspect refused to tell them the location of a pickaxe he used in the burglary, but he did comment that “I don’t know what the big deal is — I just broke out a few windows.”

