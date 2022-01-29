Athens police arrest man in connection with vehicle break-ins

Jan. 28—An Athens man was in Limestone County Jail on Friday in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins going back to last year, Athens police said.

Justin Dewayne Robinson, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, seven counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft, police said Friday in a release.

Police said they gathered evidence in neighborhoods off Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 East linking Robinson to mostly unlocked vehicles being entered and property stolen from them. Stolen property included guns, cash, computers, glasses and headphones, police said. In one case, three rifles, a pistol, a thermal imaging scope and three weapon suppressors were taken, police said.