Athens police charge Elkmont man with weekend burglaries

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
Apr. 14—Athens police have charged an Elkmont man with burglarizing a storage shed, vehicle and residence over the weekend.

Brandon Keith Adams, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary for entering a storage shed and a vehicle on Forrest Street, then entering a Winston Drive residence and a shed on French Way, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. According to police, Adams took a purse on Winston Drive and a backpack on French Way.

Police said all of the burglaries occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Adams was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail, where he was being held on $18,500 bond.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

