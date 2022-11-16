Athens police detain Cedar Shoals High School student after fire lit in restroom

Students at Cedar Shoals High School were dismissed early on Wednesday following a fire that was apparently intentionally set in a boy’s restroom, according to Clarke County School District officials.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but not before sprinklers were activated, causing smoke to fill the building, according to school officials.

Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett said a male student who was the only one seen going into and leaving the bathroom was detained.

Recalling the past: From foster care to Athens police chief, Jerry Saulters' remarkable journey to top law dog

Oconee Blotter: Secret pot smoking hideout found; teens scatter

A school resource officer assigned to the school reported seeing smoke coming from the restroom at 9:19 a.m., Barnett said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted in regards to the student, he said, adding that police were still on scene at about noon. The student's age was not available.

During the incident, school officials said students were moved into the gym and the arts building, which were not affected by the smoke.

Athens-Clarke County Fire Capt. Nate Moss said the fire burned some toilet paper and the plastic holder, which caused dark smoke.

When firefighters arrived they cut off the sprinkler water, but he said the students were already removed from the area.

"Everything went textbook as it could as far as getting students to safety," Moss said.

School officials also said a decision will be made during the afternoon or early evening on whether the school will open on Thursday. That decision will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Cedar Shoals High School closes early after fire set in restroom