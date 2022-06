Jun. 5—ATHENS — Athens police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday.

Police said they responded at 9:29 p.m. to a reported shooting in Higgins Court Apartments, 515 S. Hine St., and found Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 32, dead at the scene.

Police said the male shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.