A pedestrian and a motorist lost their lives in separate fatal crashes in Athens on Friday, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The first crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. on the Athens Perimeter near Chase Street, police said.

Police arrived to find pedestrian John Clark, 59, of Athens dead at the scene, according to the report.

Police said a 1990 Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old Hull man was traveling west in the inside lane when he hit the man. Police said there are no pending charges for the driver, but the death is still under investigation.

Oconee Blotter: Man arrested after driving 15 mph on Athens Perimeter

The second fatal crash occurred about 12:25 p.m. along Buddy Christian Way in east Athens.

Police said Kenry Monterola, 28, of Athens was traveling east in a 2018 Toyota Camry along the 100 block of the roadway. As he was negotiating a curve, he crossed the centerline, traveled across the road and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved, police said. Firefighters and medics extricated the driver from the vehicle, but he later died at a hospital in Athens.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Vincent Schill at Vincent.schill@accgov.com or 762-400-7092.

There have now been 17 deaths associated with vehicle crashes this year in Athens-Clarke County.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens police investigate pedestrian death, fatal car crash