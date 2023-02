Feb. 15—ATHENS — The Athens Police Department said it is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday at the Smoothie King on U.S. 72 East.

Police responded to a robbery call at Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. 72 East, Suite 1, at 4:18 p.m. According to police, a suspect pulled a gun and took a wallet from a victim inside Smoothie King.

Nobody was harmed during the robbery, police said.