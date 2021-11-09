Athens police looking for a cooler's owner. Social media pokes fun at its mysterious contents

When Athens-Clarke police posted a message Monday on its Facebook page looking for someone who missing a cooler it quickly received a reaction.

In a few hours almost 150 people commented on why police might be looking for the cooler owner.

“There’s definitely more than just trying to find the owner of someone’s cooler,” one person posted.

“I'm just here to see what dummy is gonna claim this here cooler. The contents gotsta be illegal cuz ain’t no way they making this post out of the kindness of their hearts,” another wrote.

“Wonder if it has a body in it?” one man pondered.

The cooler was found during the weekend when police officers locked up a suspect for the crime of entering auto and unfortunately is not so mysterious, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

The cooler the man possessed is thought to be involved in another unreported entering auto, he said.

For that reason police are trying to identified the cooler's owner and how it came into possession of the suspect, he said. The results could lead to more criminal charges against the man, he said.

The request was made that anyone knowing something about a missing cooler to call Sgt. Robert Schulte at (762) 400-7093.

Barnett said the undetailed request did attract some attention.

“It lit up on Facebook,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens police want cooler owner; Facebook readers guessing why