Athens police: Man stole gun, shot victim in arm

May 23—ATHENS — Athens police on Sunday charged a man with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, allegedly shooting the resident in the arm, and with breaking into a vehicle to steal the firearm used in the shooting.

Police received a call at the 900 block of Beech Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday reporting the theft of a firearm and other property from a vehicle. At about 5 a.m, they received a call reporting that a person at the 100 block of Magnolia Street had been shot.

According to the victim, Cortney Johnson attempted to enter a residence and the occupant tried to close the door to keep him out. Johnson then shot a single round through the door, hitting the victim in the arm, police said. Johnson fled before officers arrived, according to police.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, Johnson was located during a traffic stop conducted by a state trooper. Johnson was in possession of the firearm used during the shooting, according to police, and it was the same gun that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

