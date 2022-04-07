Athens police report on weekly responses

Apr. 7—Athens police officers were out on a variety of mostly routine calls, last week, according to information from the records department.

The week's activity included six arrests. Two were for warrants, one for credit card abuse and the other for an outside agency. The other arrests involved various traffic violations.

APD reports of calls for service totaled included 34, from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3. Of those, 14 involved a some sort of traffic accident. Two major wrecks were reported during the period. The first was on Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Tyler Street. The second was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m., Friday, on Northeast Loop 7.

Hit and run accidents were reported at about 6 p.m., Monday in the 1400 block of East Tyler Street, and late Saturday night, in the 500 block of East College Street.

Also on Friday morning, APD officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at police headquarters on Scott Street.

Multiple calls were also received for domestic disturbances. Of the seven instances, none resulted in arrest.