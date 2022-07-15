Athens police searching for woman who drove dead man to parking lot, walked away

Athens police are searching for a woman who drove a dead man in a truck into dentist office parking lot and walked off.

Police said they responded to a death investigation at 705 Oglethorpe Ave. on July 12. Police found EMS responding to a blue Chevy single-cab pickup.

Inside, a man’s body was found slumped over. Police said he was stiff and had likely had been dead for most of the day.

“Nothing looked unusual about the body and the truck was a mess,” police said in the incident report.

Police determined that the truck was owned by a man named Bruce Taylor and called him. He said he had lent his truck to his cousin the day before and identified him as Lee Dell Smith.

Smith, 65, was identified as the victim. His cause of death has not been released.

Police contacted a nearby homeowner and were able to pull surveillance video of the area.

The video showed the truck park in the lot around 11 a.m. A woman was driving. Video showed the woman wipe the steering wheel off and then walk away from the truck.

Police said the woman was wearing a black tank top with a Puma on it, black shorts and was carrying a brown bag.

Police have yet to release any photos of the woman.